Juve, the Neymar mania breaks out: what is happening

The sensational indiscretion launched on Monday triggered the social reactions of the Juventus fans: this is what they think

Radio market, on Monday 20 June, was ripped apart by an indiscretion launched by the journalist Luca Momblanowho reported on the proposal that the Ds of the PSG Luis Campos would have done to the Juventus. The new manager of the transalpine club would have offered the Brazilian star Neymar Jr. to the bianconeri. As soon as the news began to circulate, not even to say it, the social networks literally went on fire.

Neymar © LaPresse

The possible deal, which would also be on favorable terms for the PSG – willing to sell the ex Barcelona on loan, also in part to the engagement – he immediately made the rounds of the web. The hypothesis is nothing short of suggestive, above all because coupled with another rumor, which came to light almost simultaneously, on the possible return of Cristiano Ronaldo in black and white. The double indiscretion could only trigger the reactions of the fans of the Old Lady on Twitter.

Neymar offered to Juve, unleashed fans on social media

Neymar Transfer Market
Neymar © LaPresse

