Johnny Depp releases Velvet Underground cover

Johnny Depp He wasted no time getting back to “normal” life after winning his libel case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard earlier this month. The next day she was on stage with jeff beckwhere the guitarist revealed that they were working on an album together.

A week later, the duo officially announced the project, titled “18”, and shared his first single, “This is a song for Hedy Lamarr“, written by Depp. Now, they’re giving fans another taste of what to expect with a version of “venus in furs” from The Velvet Underground.

“18” features a mix of originals and covers that also sees the pair performing songs from The Beach BoysMarvin Gaye Y The Everly Brothers. Beck praised Depp’s art in a statement accompanying the album announcement. “I haven’t had a creative partner like him in a long time,” he wrote. “He was a major force on this record. I just hope people take him seriously as a musician because it’s hard for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing Rock and Roll.”

Depp has been playing in various bands for decades. His best known project is “Hollywood vampires”, which released its second album “Rise” in 2019.

In addition to the album, Depp will join Beck on tour as a special guest.

The release of “18” is scheduled for the July 15.

Text: Katrina Nattress