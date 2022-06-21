Johnny Depp could waive the millionaire compensation that Amber Heard owes him

After the last judgment on the case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the actress was found guilty of defaming her ex-partner in an article he published in The Washington Post and sentenced to pay the actor an amount that amounts to 10 million dollars. As Depp’s lawyers implied in his statements, the interpreter could be considering the possibility of giving up the bulky amount.

Amber Heard

Lawyers Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew they came to ‘Good Morning America’, where they offered some impressions after the result of the trial. During the interview, the host of the program, George Stephanopoulos, asked them if there was a possibility that Heard declined to appeal if Depp waived compensation imposed by the judge.

”We are unable to disclose attorney-client communications but, as Mr Depp testified and as we both made clear in our respective closings, It was never about money for Mr. Depp. […] It was about restoring his reputation and he has., the lawyers responded first. “We have to be careful what we say, but it was about Mr. Depp’s reputation, that’s what it was about for him,” he added, wanting to make it clear that the popular image of the actor prevailed more than money.

Appeal by Amber Heard

The resignation of the interpreter of ’21 Jump Street’ to the amount of money that Amber Heard must pay him could be a great relief for the artist, since, according to declared his lawyer on ‘Today Show’, the actress could not face the fine. For this same reason, the collegiate affirmed in the same program that they were going to appeal. Furthermore, he believes that He has been influenced by the “demonization” of his client on social networks.