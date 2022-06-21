Johnny Depp: Camille Vasquez will return to court to defend the actor

Camille Vasquez was key to the Johnny Depp will win the trial AmberHeard, and after the important achievement, the lawyer not only became an icon, but also received an invitation to be a partner of the firm for which she works, so celebrities are expected to look for her so they can solve legal problems.

However, before helping any other celebrity, Camille will again represent the protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” in a new trial, as he faces charges of assault against a person.

Depp was sued by a man named Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who accuses the actor of having hit him on different occasions while the film was being recorded “City of Lies2″.

According to Brooks’ version, the events occurred in April 2017, when tempers on the set “heated up” after he criticized one of Depp’s scenes, for which the actor yelled at him in front of everyone and hit him. “maliciously and forcefully” twice on the ribs. In addition, she claims that Johnny’s bodyguards removed from the scene and was fired from the film after he refused to sign an agreement promising not to sue Depp.

The news that Camille will repeat as the actor’s defense was released a couple of days ago by the New York Post, in addition to anticipating that the judges could favor Johnny in the case since he has solid evidence that would prove his innocence.

It will be next June 25 when the actor appears to testify before the jury, but many already take a new victory for Vasquez and his client for granted.

It should be noted that the lawyer had declared, a few weeks ago, that she would meet with Depp again and this new trial could be the reason.

