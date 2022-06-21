John Cena does not want to take sides in the dispute between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in Fast & Furious

The long-running feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson over the franchise Fast&Furious is well known to fans of the high-octane saga.

The radically opposite personalities of the two actors were the seed of a climate of tension that was about to become a major brawl on the set.

Everything ended with the departure of rock of the main franchise, later starring in the spin-off of Hobbs & Shaw, along with Jason Statham.

Fast & Furious continued on its way with its ninth installment, where John Cena came to the family to give life to the brother of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Cena knows both Diesel and Dwayne Johnson well, with whom he shared a fictional feud in the history of the WWE.

Talking with Pardon My Take (via Wrestling Inc.), Cena has spoken about the feud between the two hyper-muscled stars.

However, John Cena has made it clear that it is not an issue in which he or anyone should take sides, but that both Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson should try to settle their differences, for the good of all.

“As a fan of the series, I hope that I can return in the tenth film, and that everyone does. If someone wants to go in another direction, it is their right, and it is their professional decision.

They are two superstars who come from completely different worlds and who have made themselves. I think it would help if they were able to put themselves in each other’s shoes.”

Fast & Furious 10 and 11 will conclude the main saga of the franchise, which could be expanded through spin-offs and more television series.

John Cena has not yet confirmed that he will participate in the tenth installment, although he has already expressed his interest. However, Dwayne Johnson has reiterated his rejection of Vin Diesel’s publicly extended invitation.

It is a pity that John Cena does not want to mediate between the two. Who better to PACIFY them than him?