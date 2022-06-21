James Spears sues his daughter, Britney Spears, for defamation

Johnny Depp’s style in his trial against Amber Heard begins to create school and times are coming when absolutely any star can be sued for defamation: Brad Pitt already did it with Angelina Jolie adding the defamatory ones to his claim for economic damages and now it is the turn of james spearsthe father who had his daughter, Britney Spears, for 13 years, in a guardianship that deprived the singer of many of her basic freedoms, who accuses his daughter of the same crime for basically having shown in a trial that his tutelage was abusive.

Despite the fact that the intention of the Princess of Pop is to be able to leave her family behind as soon as possible, as she recently demonstrated by not inviting any of her close relatives to her wedding with Sam Asghari, the artist will have to face her father again after that this is initiated the process against her after presenting the necessary judicial documentsas announced by the portal TMZ.

They explain from the media in said documents they request that her daughter be put under oath immediately for the alleged attacks on her person spilled on his Instagram, as well as in the book that he will launch in the near future, and that are causing hatred towards him throughout the world and “ruining” his name.





Among Britney’s statements that appear and that James intends for her to apologize or retract, there are several of the most controversial since the 40-year-old singer was free to speak: from her being banned from taking painkillers even though she needed them to her withdrawal from driving license or that she was forced to draw eight tubes of blood a week for medical tests.

Alex Weingarten, attorney for Jamie Spears, says the hitmaker Toxic “He continues to post content on his social networks containing outrageous accusations” about several of these issues, which has caused Matthew Rosengart, Britney’s lawyer and whom she considers her “guardian angel”, to have responded.

“Mr. Spears continues to disgracetaking, especially after these silly and misguided misguided ones, which are plagued with errors and falsehoods, as he himself has to know”, he commented when asked by Page Six.