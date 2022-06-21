Piqué and the break with Shakira, to the new flame: “If my first lady”. (Photo by Europa Press Entertainment / Europa Press via Getty Images)

The rupture between Shakira and Gerard Piquéwhich occurred after twelve years and two children together.

It seems that behind the separation between the two there is a betrayal of the footballer with a 20-year-old waitress she met in a nightclub. Not a simple escapade, but a real story that would have “annihilated” the pop star.

Behind the discovery of the betrayal there would be Shakira’s choice to hire a private investigator after noticing a change in her partner’s attitude. It is at that moment that the singer would have discovered love messages of Piqué sent to the new flame to whom he would write: “You are my first lady“.

The 45-year-old artist, who initially tried to recover the relationship, could not help but note the end of the relationship. After the breakup made official by the couple with a statement, the 35-year-old would have given himself to mad joy spending money on the premises. “From two thousand euros up, but for him these figures are ridiculous”, said sources apparently well informed during the TV program Socialité.

And that’s not all. The singer and the footballer will now have to find an agreement for the custody of their two children, Milan and Sashaand it would seem that the Colombian artist wants to leave Spain, the country she moved to for the love of her partner.

