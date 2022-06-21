How much is the motorcycle that Ana de Armas gave to Ben Affleck worth?

Ana de Armas, in addition to her acting career whose performances are of total excellence, also continues to attract attention for her past romance with Ben Affleck and a special fact that no other woman had with the actor after giving him a motorcycle worth thousands of dollars. Keep reading…

Anne of Arms She is one of the most spectacular actresses in Hollywood, standing out for her talent and beauty that radiates on the big screen, managing to conquer the entire public that applauds her performance after each film project, such as the current biopic “Blonde” where he will give life to the unforgettable Marilyn Monroe and it will be broadcast on Netflixa novelty that is causing a sensation.

The professional side is going from strength to strength, becoming at the same time one of the most sought-after faces to be the image of important beauty brands and a model on the covers of international magazines.

On the other hand, his past romance with Ben Affleckrelationship that was surrounded by many rumors of separation until they announced the final goodbye, leaving the film to remember “Deep water”, project where they began their courtship.

Although the premiere of the story was during the month of March of this year and the leading couple broke their relationship, Anne of Arms continues to climb in successes and shine with excellence in other works, filling her instagram with beauty, gaining more and more followers.

However, there was a very special moment that their fans never forget when the couple squandered her romance on the streets during Ben Affleck’s birthday, and the actress took the opportunity to give him a personalized BMW motorcycle manufactured by WYLD Garage Co.

Ana wanted to give him something original, being the only one of Ben Affleck’s loves who made him such an exclusive high-speed detail to travel together reaching 200km/h, unrepeatable design with power of 125 CV at 7,750 rpm whose model cost approximately 20 thousand dollarswhich we can appreciate in the photos and video that remained forever in the memory of their fans.

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck on the BMW motorcycle plus their metallic green helmets

+ Watch the video of Ben Affleck enjoying his BMW motorcycle with the actress: