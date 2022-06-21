From Musk’s son to J.Lo’s. Gender changes and neutral pronouns, what progress!

In the past, in order not to have anything to do with his father, one simply changed surname

Do you see the progress? In the past, in order not to have anything to do with his father, one simply changed surname. Today Elon Musk’s son, who like many of us no longer wants to have anything to do with his father, in addition to his surname, he changes his name and gender. And so Musk junior, very fresh of age, will not only take the maternal surname but will declare to be a girl, calling himself Vivian.

But progress is inexorable and a further goal is already on the horizon. Yesterday Jennifer Lopez, introducing her fourteen-year-old daughter during a concert, presented her giving her as not even in the court of Louis XVI. In fact, it is known that in English newspeak they is the pronoun of someone who does not want to be identified in any gender. And so they are great, they make me happy, they will duet with me on stage. Do you see the progress? In four years, when she too will be of age, and maybe she no longer wants to have anything to do with her mother, Jennifer Lopez’s daughter will just have to declare that she is a girl, asking: “Who are they?”.