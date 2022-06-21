For Emily Ratajkowski, knee-high boots can also be worn in summer (with the matching bag)

While the world of fashion was gathered in Milan for the men’s spring summer 2023 shows, on Sunday 19 June Emily Ratajkowski took a front row seat at the JW Anderson fashion show wearing a one-shoulder little black dress, which she paired with the British brand’s Bumper Moon bag. , in brown and lilac leather. The highlight of the outfit, however, were the knee-high leather boots, also by JW Anderson, whose color echoed the shade of brown of the bag. If you are wondering why Emily Ratajkowski’s shoes made people talk, keep in mind that last Sunday, in Milan, the temperature was well above 30 degrees.

In the warmer months, in fact, sandals may appear to be the most suitable choice for dealing with climatic flashes and the various unpleasant consequences of global warming, but this reasoning seems to apply above all to mere mortals. This summer, in fact, it seems that celebs do not want to separate themselves from boots. Last week, for example, Kendall Jenner was paparazzi in Los Angeles in a Heaven by Marc Jacobs dress (let’s talk about the now famous slip dress she wore over a white tank top) paired with Dora Teymur’s black boots with which she was often seen during the winter. Cowboy models are also enjoying considerable popularity with stars, regardless of the climate. Dua Lipa wore them with a Lacoste knit ensemble consisting of a short-sleeved top and shorts, while fellow musician FKA Twigs paired them with a flounced dress for an outing with Madonna.

Of course, we expect to see boots in abundance at the Glastonbury Festival (June 22-26), finally back after the 2020 and 2021 pandemic hiatus. If nothing else, it is unlikely to be particularly hot in those latitudes.