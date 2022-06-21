Disney uses image of Johnny Depp after winning trial

Digital Millennium

After the controversy arose between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which reached legal instances, Disney decided not to use the image of the actor, however, everything indicates that the company would give the famous a new opportunity, since a few days ago he projected Depp characterized as Jack Sparrow in a show at Disneyland.

According to some videos circulating on social networks, a few days ago a show was held at Disneyland Paris where in the castle several images were projected related to Pirates of the Caribbean.

But what caught the attention of the viewers is that during the show Jack Sparrow was projectedfamous character he played Johnny Depp. As if that were not enough, some of the pirate’s dialogues were also heard in the actor’s voice.

This gives hope to all fans of Johnny Depp who want to see him again in big projects and even see him interpret Jack Sparrow again.

It was in 2018, shortly after Amber Heard published in an article of Washington Post that she had been a victim of abuse during the time she was married to Johnny Depp. After this, Sean Bailey, head of Disney production, reported that the actor no longer would be taken into account in future plans Pirates of the Caribbean.

Disney was not the only company that dispensed with the work of Johnny Depp, since Warner also asked the actor to give up his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the saga of Animals fantastic, this due to the accusations of violence against him and after losing a trial for defamation against the media TheSun.

But everything could take a turn now that Johnny Depp won the trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who will have to pay about 12 million dollars for damages.

