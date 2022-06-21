Cruz Azul goes for attacker Carlos Rotondi

Cruz Azul negotiates with Club Defensa y Justicia for the 25-year-old striker

MEXICO.- Blue Cross has the Argentine striker in his sights Charles Rotondi to turn it into a reinforcement for the 2022 Opening.

The cement directive negotiates with the Defense and Justice Club to buy the pass of the 25-year-old attacker, for which the Argentine team asks for an amount close to 5 million dollars.

Both clubs are in negotiations this Monday to try to reach an agreement and for Rotondi to arrive as a reinforcement for Blue Cross ahead of the Opening 2022, confirmed sources consulted by ESPNafter a report initially published by AM supercar.

“He is one of the important ones,” confirmed a source to ESPN aware of the negotiation between Blue Cross Y Defense and Justice, although there is a difference of one million dollars between the proposal of the Mexican team (4 million dollars) and what the Argentine club and the intermediaries want to obtain for the operation (5 million dollars).

In the event of the arrival of Rotondi, it would not be the only reinforcement for Blue Crosswhich has reactivated talks with the Puebla to buy the pass of the Uruguayan steering wheel Maximilian Araujovalued at 3.5 million dollars.

Carlos Rotondi, of Defense and Justice of Argentina, is one of the possible signings that Cruz Azul would make. EFE

Both players are requests from the DT Diego Aguirre and they have the approval of the directive, said a source consulted by ESPN.

In addition, the sky-blue club wants to add a South American central defender and a Mexican left back to have four reinforcements for next season, and hopes to have all the players signed this week, the sources added.