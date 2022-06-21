Chris Rock’s reaction to Jada’s public plea shows where he stands with Will Smith

Not that anyone needs a refresher, but surprisingly, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars after the latter made a joke about Jada’s bald head. Apparently unknown to Rock at the time, Jada wore a buzz cut due to her alopecia.

In a June 1 episode about hair loss condition, Jada spoke about the incident, saying, “Now, on Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent and capable men have the opportunity to heal, talk about this and reconcile“. He added that “we need you both” and until said reconciliation, “Will and I will continue to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that is keep thinking about this thing called life together”.

The “Gotham” schoolgirl was criticized by some for shirk responsibility in your response to the slap.

One such critic was Vivica A. Fox, a family friend of the Smiths.

On the June 2 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show,” Fox said, “Will Smith was defending his honor, that’s why he went on stage and slapped because he felt his wife had been offendedFox added that she wished Jada “could take a little more responsibility and not seem so self-righteous of her.”

Yes ok many agreed with Fox’s dissatisfaction With Jada’s statement, how did Rock react?

Chris Rock isn’t worried about the Smiths

It seems that Chris Rock is recovering well. A source told ET in June that the veteran comedian barely registered Jada Pinkett Smith’s reconciliation call on a June 1 episode of “Red Table Talk.”

“He’s not worried about the Smiths right now,” the source told the outlet. “He’s on tour and he’s getting ready for a comedy special.”

The comedian has yet to directly address Will Smith by slapping him at the 2022 Oscars. However, he has made humorous allusions during recent comedy shows. after your friend Dave Chappelle accosted onstage by an audience member during the “Netflix is ​​a Joke” festival in May, Rock grabbed the microphone and told the crowd, “Was that Will Smith?”

Rock continued the light-hearted comments about his Oscars incident during Chappelle’s secret show at The Comedy Store two days later.

With the two onstage, Chappelle joked with Rock, “At least someone big-name hit you! I got hit by a homeless man with leaves in my hair” (via NME). Rock replied, “he hit me softest nigga ever rapped.”

Rock has been on his Ego Death World Tour since April, making it clear during the shows that he will not speak freely about the March altercation. “Don’t expect me to talk about the b******t,” he told a London crowd in May (via The Telegraph), jokingly adding, “I’ll talk about it at some point… on Netflix.” .