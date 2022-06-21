Chris Meledandri speaks about the signing of Chris Pratt as the voice of Super Mario

Despite Chris Pratt It continues to enjoy a shining star in the cinematographic panorama, in recent times it has been overshadowed by some storm clouds.

Beyond the controversial details of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s personal life, last year, his choice as the voice of Mario in the Super Mario movie he is preparing illumination provoked a wave of criticism.

Among the protests we remember criticism of the fact that Chris Pratt is not Italian American. Other fans wanted the actor who voices Mario in video games, charles martinetwhoever embodied the character’s voice.

During the CineEurope of Barcelona (via Variety), the CEO of Illumination, Chris Meledandrihas defended the choice of Chris Pratt as the lead voice of the Super Mario movie.

“Chris was selected because we thought he could give a great performance as Mario. And now that we’ve done about 15 shooting sessions and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say I love his performance as Mario.“.

Illumination has risen rapidly in the world of film animation thanks to films like Gru my favorite villain, The Minions, Sing or Pets. The studio hopes to achieve a great adaptation of Super Mario to the big screen.

Meanwhile, controversy or no controversy, Chris Pratt celebrates the box office success of Jurassic World Dominion, which has dominated the box office for two weeks.

The actor will return to theaters on July 8, when Thor: Love and Thunder opens almost everywhere on the planet. The Guardians of the Galaxy accompany Thor for much of the story, following the events after Avengers Endgame.

The Super Mario movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 7, 2023. What do you think about the choice of Chris Pratt as the voice of the Nintendo character?