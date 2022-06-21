Chris Evans doesn’t want to be Captain America again in the MCU, but the Human Torch does

Before Steve Rogers, he was Johnny Storm in the life of Chris Evans. The actor was 24 years old when he entered the cinema of capes and tights with fantastic four and brought back to life The Human Torch in the sequel Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer.

Already in 2011 his great opportunity in the genre would arrive at the head of Captain America the First Avenger, that would elevate him as one of the avenging leaders of Kevin Feige’s Marvel Universe.

After a decade chasing Infinity Stones, with Avengers: Endgame he finally hung up the ‘Cap’ shield, and it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to get it back. However, he wouldn’t mind being Johnny Storm once more. He thus he has recognized it in an interview for MTVNews (via ew), in which he has assured that right now he would rather burn again as the Human Torch than put on Steve Rogers’ helmet.

“God, wouldn’t that be great?”, the actor responded when the journalist raised his return as Human Torch: “But no, no one has approached me to talk about it. I mean, I don’t look the same anymore. That It was 15, almost 20 years ago, my God, I’m old. I love that character, but I think… Aren’t they doing something with the Fantastic Four?”

Indeed, Marvel Studios is preparing a movie with the supergroup, although a few months ago the director jon watts (the saga of Spider Man) abandoned the project. Secondly, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has presented to John Krasinski like the Reed Richards of a parallel universe, thus fulfilling the wish of many fans.

Although at the moment it is not known if Krasinki will appear in the Fantastic four from the MCU, fans already fantasize about seeing him with Emily Blunt What Sue Storm. As for Evans, the multiverse could well lead to his return as Johnny, despite the fact that the actor claims he is no longer the character’s age.

“Look, I would love to,” Evans said in the interview: “I would love to. That would be an easier sell than coming back as ‘Cap’. ‘Cap’ is very valuable to me and I don’t want to disturb the wonderful experience that has been. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t have his moment. That was before Marvel found the basis for him. I loved that role and who knows?

