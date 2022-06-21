Camille Vasquez will defend Johnny Depp again in his next trial

Beyond Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the defamation trial that confronted both actors had other protagonists, including the lawyer Camille Vasquez, who was part of the artist’s legal team, whom he will once again defend in court.

The bluntness with which the lawyer expressed herself in the litigation made her very popular on social networks, spaces in which the trial it was lived as one of the themes of the moment, receiving the actor a wave of support from public opinion.

For this reason Depp has once again trusted her for his next court date. And it is that the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean was sued by gregg Rocky Brooks, a colleague with whom he worked on the set of the film City of Lies in the year 2018.





The actor affirms that the Hollywood star came to work under the influence of drugs and with an aggressive attitude. In fact, according to Brooks, his partner he would have hit him in the ribs during a fight.

Brooks maintains that Depp created “a hostile, abusive and dangerous work environment” during filming, where would have been the object of continuous “humiliation”.