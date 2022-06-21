Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, will defend him again, now in a new trial

Though Johnny Depp and some of his famous friends -such as fellow actor Robert Downey Jr.– celebrated the legal victory of the artist in his litigation with Amber Heard Alluding to the definitive end of his particular nightmare, the truth is that the controversial actor has accumulated legal problems and will have to return to the stand this summer to respond to new accusations of aggression.

On this occasion, Johnny has been sued by Gregg “Rocky” Brooksa colleague with whom he worked on the set of the film “City of Lies” in the year 2018. This artist maintains that Depp frequently appeared “intoxicated” in the workplace and that he exhibited erratic and sometimes aggressive behavior. So much so, that after a discussion the aforementioned “Rocky” received a punch from the actor in the rib area.

To deal with such a scenario, Johnny Depp has again resorted to the services of his star lawyer, Camille Vasquez, the lawyer of Cuban and Colombian origin who put Amber Heard on the ropes during her interrogations and who is still rumored to be having an affair with her famous client. Vasquez debunked that theory, while also criticizing its offensive and sexist nature, and now will show again that his relationship with the actor is merely professional and, frankly, very profitable for both.

The jurist will have to battle against the harsh argument of Gregg Brookswhich ensures that the eccentricities and violent outbreaks of Johnny Deppincluding that alleged assault, contributed to creating “a hostile, abusive and dangerous work environment” during the recording of the film. Likewise -and as a result of the offer that Johnny supposedly made to him to end the matter without going through the courts- the actor in question has stated that he suffered additional “humiliation”.

That proposal passed – according to the court documents – to receive $ 100 million dollars in compensation and also the opportunity to punch him back, in this case in the face of Johnny. The response to this surreal initiative, as has finally become clear, has been the registration of a lawsuit that also affects the director and the producers of the aforementioned film. They have reacted to the declaration of Gregg Brooks denying that the events occurred according to this description. According to his version, Depp limited himself to defending a woman with whom he was speaking – homeless and black – from the insults and other outbursts directed at him by the aforementioned “Rocky”.

You may also like:

-Johnny Depp warns about the proliferation of false accounts with his name and image

-Robert Downey Jr. publicly congratulates Johnny Depp on his court victory