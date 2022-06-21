Britney Spears bought Justin Bieber’s former mansion in Los Angeles

After the wedding, a move: Britney Spears And Sam Asghari they took a new home!

This is an 11.8 million dollar mansion located in Calabasasin the county of Los Angeles.

Almost twelve thousand square meters which include all possible comforts: six bedrooms, a cinema room, a swimming pool with waterfall and slide, a wine cellar and even a room used only for the packaging of gifts, as reported PageSix.

You can see some pictures of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s new home here on the Instagram of the real estate agency that took care of the sale.

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28 – getty images

The house is close to the one where Britney Spears’ children live, Sean And Jaydenalong with the singer’s father and ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Many stars live in the Calabasas area and the new neighbors of the star and the personal trainer are another newly married couple: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

In the past, the house where Britney and Sam went to live belonged to Justin Bieber who later sold it to Khloé Kardashian. Yes, the world of the famous is smaller than it seems!







Do not lose MTV Cribs Collection, the collection of the most jaw-dropping celeb homes seen in the cult series! All videos by MTV Cribs Collection They are waiting for you here on mtv.it

You can instead recover the best of our local version of the show, MTV Cribs Italy, here on the mtv.it page dedicated: you can find many videos from the episodes, with the houses of stars like Cecilia Rodriguez And Ignazio Moser, Marcelo Burlon, Riki, Giulia Salemi and Pierpaolo Pretelli, Francesco Facchinetti and many others!

ph: getty images





















