Black Eyed Peas, Shakira and David Guetta, the video of the Don’t you Worry collaboration is out

The collaboration’s official video clip has already surpassed ten million views on YouTube

Black Eyed Peas, the single Don’t You Worry with Shakira and David Guetta Three big names in the musical firmament have come together to give life to the single candidate to become one of this year’s summer hits. A little while ago the training led by will.i.am. shared the official video clip of the song that saw her as the protagonist together with the voice of Whenever, Wherever and the French DJ.

In Catania, the only Italian stage of the Black Eyed Peas on July 28th In a short time, the video received numerous comments and over ten million views on YouTubean indication of the great success achieved by the public. Furthermore, in the final part of the video it is possible to see some moments of the shooting with unpublished fragments directly from backstage.

The Black Eyed Peas are among the most famous groups in the history of music, among their most famous songs Shut Up, I Gotta Feeling And Just Can’t Get Enough.

As for Shakira they stand out Objection (Tango) And She Wolf.

Among the most iconic collaborations of David Guetta When Love Takes Over with Kelly Rowland, Without You with Usher, Dangerous with Sam Martin, Flames with Sia and Heartbreak Anthem with Galantis and Little Mix.

