Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ begins in the 90s: listen to the new ‘Break My Soul’

After weeks of cryptic anticipation through website URLs and social media messages, Beyoncé has officially kicked off the era Renaissance with the first song on the album, dance-floor ready Break My Soulgo out tonight.

A piece with a decidedly 90s sound, which samples both the very famous Show Me Love by Robin S that Explode by Big Freedia, with which Beyoncé collaborated on Formation. On Twitter, the New Orleans bounce icon said it was “surreal” to work with Beyoncé again.

You can listen to the song here:

As with most Beyoncé albums, not much is known about yet Renaissance, released on July 29th. It looks like this will be a multi-part publication, as the artwork shared last week refers to the “first act”. Variety reported that the album will feature dance and country tracks and that OneRepublic’s Raphael Saadiq and Ryan Tedder are among the producers. A British Vogue article also provided some descriptions of the album’s inspirations: ’90s Garage and’ 80s Excess.



Beyoncé’s latest solo record, Lemonadecame out in 2016. In the period between Lemonade And RenaissanceBeyoncé published with husband Jay-Z Everything Is Love beyond The Lion King: The Gift, soundtrack / album from the Disney production. You have also released two singles, Black Parade – shared to celebrate Juneteenth in 2020 – e Be Alivecreated for the film King Richard.

All that remains is to wait until July 29th.

