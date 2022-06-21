Beyoncé shows us love (for house), “Break My Soul” is the first single from “Renaissance” – News

Following the announcement of some details of Renaissancethe new album coming at the end of July, Beyoncé shares the first single extract for streaming. IS Break My Soulsong produced by the same popstar together with Tricky Stewart And The Dreamwell-known producers who often work in teams with excellent results in terms of global successes.

As we heard in Drake’s last rehearsal, here too the house is the engine of the rhythm and groove of the piece that uses a sampling of a 90s hit note, the straclassico Show Me Love from Robin S (with the unmistakable riff that is remissed here). Another little classic is also sampled, this time bounce, Explode by Big Freedia, a 2014 song belonging to a genre whose origins always date back to the last decade of the last century.

Beyoncé and Freedia had already collaborated together at the time of Formationsuccessful single from 2016 and the most political song in the pop star’s repertoire.

Renaissance will be released on July 29, and to confirm it is the official website of the artist who indicates in “act i.” a possible subtitle, a theory confirmed by the above lyric video of the single. No additional information is currently available. The disc could consist of 16 tracks with Break My Soul to finish sixth on the tracklist.

Also on the website of Beyoncé – in addition to the new photos of the singer – it is possible to scroll through four types of boxset buy them, the details of which will be revealed later. The complete box set should include CD, t-shirt, 28-page booklet and a mini poster.

The communication strategy used by the artist is the same one he has been carrying out since 2013, the year in which – on December 13th – a visual album of the same name was unexpectedly released. Also of Lemonade the visual counterpart was not known until a week after the release, and so all the features, secret until the end.

Beyoncé’s latest releases date back to 2018 with Everything Is Love by signature The Carters And Homecoming (2019), a live album and concert film documenting her concert at Coachella. He also plays the music of the remake of The Lion King. Finally, of 2020 Black Is Kingalways in visual album format.