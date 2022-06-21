Angelina Jolie has a dangerous obsession that surprises everyone

Angelina Jolie, over the years, has shown that she is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She recently she the ex-wife of Brad Pitt It was a trend in the main entertainment news portals for a video of her teaching a dangerous talent. In most of her films we have seen the beautiful artist excellently master bladed weapons.

Angelina Jolie has stood out for her performances in action movies.

This is a talent that she has had since she was a child as a result of a family tradition. her mother, Marcheline Bertrand Was going with Angeline to various Renaissance fairs where knives and swords aroused the interest of the actress when she was 11 years old. From that moment began this dangerous obsession of Jolie for collecting all kinds of knives, especially the butterfly style.

