Angelina Jolie has a dangerous obsession that surprises everyone

Angelina Jolie, over the years, has shown that she is one of the most talented actresses in the film industry. She recently she the ex-wife of Brad Pitt It was a trend in the main entertainment news portals for a video of her teaching a dangerous talent. In most of her films we have seen the beautiful artist excellently master bladed weapons.

Angelina Jolie has stood out for her performances in action movies.

This is a talent that she has had since she was a child as a result of a family tradition. her mother, Marcheline Bertrand Was going with Angeline to various Renaissance fairs where knives and swords aroused the interest of the actress when she was 11 years old. From that moment began this dangerous obsession of Jolie for collecting all kinds of knives, especially the butterfly style.

In an old interview with Conan O’Brien, Angelina Jolie he claimed: “Knives remind you of history. There is something beautiful about them and the traditions from different countries of each of them is amazing. There’s something beautiful about them to me.” After giving those statements, he did some tricks with a butterfly knife that surprised everyone.

Angelina Jolie was the protagonist of the movie Tomb Raider.

This fanaticism that the popular Hollywood actress has for knives has been instilled in her children. In a 2008 profile for W magazine, Jolie revealed that his son Maddoxwho was seven years old at the time, was developing her own fondness for daggers, and that she had procured some beginner knives for her son.