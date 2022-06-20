Result Mexico vs Suriname, Sub 20 World Cup

End of the match: Mexico defeats Suriname 7-0 in the debut of the Premundial Sub 20.

MIN 90+3 | GOOOAAAL FROM MEXICO! Antonio Leone scores the seventh in this win to remember.

MIN 87 | FELL THE SIXTH! Salvador Mariscal with the hat-trick.

HALF TIME | The Azteca Sub 20 National Team wins by a 5-0 win over Suriname, at halftime.

MIN 45+1 | Bryan González, Pachuca player, puts the fifth on the board!

MIN 33 | THIS IS ALREADY BEATING! ‘Capi’ Ambriz marks the fourth of the night.

MIN 25 | Another one from Chava Mariscal! In two minutes the youth achieves the double.

MIN 23 | GOOOOOOOOOL FROM MEXICO! Salvador Mariscal increases the advantage.

MIN 12 | GOOOAAAL FROM MEXICO! Esteban Lozano opens the scoring.

9:30 PM | The game starts in Honduras! Mexico debuts in the Concacaf Under 20 World Cup against Suriname.

The Aztec U-20 National Team begins its participation in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the sector, facing its similar Surinam in the first round of the CONCACAF Under-20 World Cup Group Stage.

This contest that takes place in Honduras will grant a ticket for the Indonesia World Cup 2023 for each and every one of the teams that qualify for the semi-final stage. In addition to that, the two teams that advance to the final will automatically access the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Mexico is one of the favorites, perhaps the main one, to win the tournament and achieve its password for Paris. The team commanded by the former player of the Rayados de Monterrey, Luis Pérez, has the obligation to add three points in this debut game, despite not having one of the main stars of the category, Marcelo Flores, who played some games with the Senior Selectionjust a few days ago.

For its part, Suriname is a careful selection, as several of its players they currently play in Europe and they have nothing to lose, so they will not play with the same dose of pressure with which the Aztec team will jump onto the field.

Hours and where to follow live coverage

Don’t miss this Sunday, June 19, Mexico’s debut against Suriname in the Concacaf Under 20 pre-world championship, at the 9:30 PM via this same site.