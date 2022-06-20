Miguel Herrera gives Florian Thauvin an ultimatum

The UANL Tigers They are waiting to see the best version of the reinforcement signed in the Opening 2021, the French Florian Thauvin, who have only enjoyed a few flashes in the couple of tournaments that have worn the shirt of the felines in Mexican Soccer, so Miguel Herrera’sentenced’ the ‘new Gignac’ by assuring that it is time to ‘wake up’.

In the style of Louse Herrera, MiguelHe did not beat around the bush and assured that in the Opening 2022, Thauvin He has to weigh more in the team, just like the world figure they hired a year ago from Olympique de Marseille.

“He already had a good tournament in the past, we can’t say no, there are the numbers in assists and goals, hopefully it will be the tournament with no injuries, that’s what has suddenly stopped Flo at the best time, well Just a nuisance, a pain has come and it has delayed him a couple of weeks and what we want is to give him that strength and power to have the explosive player, because technically he is very gifted and we hope that the growth spurt will not remain, but that it will start despite what Florian really is”, the Louse released.

The Frenchman has had severe problems with his adaptation in Mexico, since the climate in Monterrey has weighed heavily on his physical performance, added to the injuries he has had during the season.

Florian has participated in only 27 games between the regular phase and the Liguilla, registering five goals and the same number of assists in 1,567 minutes.

The former Olympique de Marseille has the weight of being André Pierre Gignac’s successor in the Tigres, as Bómboro himself declared that Florian is the one who should lead a new successful generation in the University team.

