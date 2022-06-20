Errol Musk, father of the Tesla owner, whom Elon accuses of being “evil”

If something characterizes Elon Muskfounder of Tesla and Space X, is the controversy, from his work routine, to the different comments he makes through interviews or social networks, however, the businessman has managed to almost completely keep his private life apart from his business , specifically everything related to his family.

It is evident that Elon maintains a close relationship with his mother, maye musk, who at 74 is dedicated to modeling and with whom he has attended different events such as the MET Gala or the Vanity Fair parties.

It is thanks to her and the photos she shares on her Instagram account that the businessman can be seen living with his two brothers: Drum Y ToskaHowever, not much more is known about the type of link they maintain.

(Timbal, Toska, Maye and Elon Musk / Instagram)

Same thing with his dad. Errol Musk, since the little that was known was that they did not have a very good relationship, even, statements emerged in which the billionaire accuses him of being evil and of “committing almost all the crimes that exist.” However, a few days ago when Errol, an engineer and real estate agent, gave an interview to the AFP agency in which he told a little more about his life and how he gets along with his son.

In said interview, Errol Musk, 76, confessed that his three children: Elon, Timbal and Toska, who were born and lived in a large house in South Africa, had to grow up under strict and rigorous parenting, since Errol decided to base his upbringing in his military experiences. “I was a strict father and my word was law,” confessed the billionaire’s father.

(Errol Musk/Getty Images)

Although after his divorce with Maye Musk, with whom he was married for 9 years during the seventies, she and her children moved to the United States, completely changing their lifestyle, since Maye became a single mother and had to start to work to support their children.

In the interview, Errol Musk recounted some intimacies of his childhood, implying that his son was always psyched up to be someone important, “when he was four years old he listened to stories about politics and business,” explains his father, who also stated that since he was a child , Elon claimed that he would be a millionaire.

Finally, he described his son as someone who says things without a filter and naturally.

(Elon Musk/Instagram)

Why did Elon Musk and his dad grow apart?

One of the main reasons why the two distanced themselves was because Errol, who currently lives in the Western Cape of South Africa, had a baby with Jana Bezuidenhout, who, in addition to being his stepdaughter, is 40 years younger than him and although Errol justified himself by saying that he was “a man who makes mistakes”, it turned out that this situation was not to Elon’s liking, so in addition to his parents’ divorce, it was reason enough to move away.

Another of the reasons that Elon commented at the time without many details are the crimes that Errol has committed, since according to “The Times” magazine, the billionaire’s father shot and killed three people who entered his house, however , was not accused of anything when stating that it was in self-defense.

Finally, although they haven’t seen each other for more than five years, error He confessed that they have tried to improve their relationship and currently communicate by phone, in addition to worrying about each other.