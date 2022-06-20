Billie Eilish, terrible relationship with my body since age 11 – Music

(ANSA) – NEW YORK, June 20 – “The relationship with my body has been a truly horrible and terrible thing since I was 11 years old”. This was revealed by Billie Eilish in an interview with the Sunday Times at the Glastonbury music festival in the United Kingdom which takes place from 22 to 26 June, explaining that it has recently improved.



Eilish, 20, also says that at the same age she was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome, a neurological disorder characterized by the presence of motor tics and erratic phonators. “I like the idea that my body is mine – she says – she accompanies me wherever I go. I imagine him as my friend, my ugly friend. It’s complicated but what can we do?”.



Early in her career Billie was instantly recognizable for her baggy look and dyed green hair, but audiences haven’t always responded positively to her offbeat style. “Whatever you do, it’s wrong or right – she adds -. Wearing loose clothes nobody is attracted to me. I feel incredibly unlovable, not sexy and not beautiful and there are those who accuse me of not being feminine enough”.



However, she surprised fans last year when she posed in lingerie for Vogue. She wore a tight pin-up guepiere that enhanced her form. But she too was the subject of attacks on that occasion.



“Then you wear something sexy – he comments – and you are like a fat slut. I’m a whore and I sell myself and I’m like any other celebrity who sells their bodies. What the fuck do you want? It’s a crazy world for women, especially women. more in sight “. She finally confesses that despite her being loved by millions of people, she never feels wanted. “I felt unwanted and occasionally tried to be.



It saddens me to think about it. “(ANSA).

