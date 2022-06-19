There’s Chamba! They offer JOB for telecommunications experts with salaries from 6 to 14 thousand pesos; requirements

Telecommunications companies have published several vacancies: fiber optic supervisor, customer service assistant and installation technician, whose Salaries range between 6,000 and 14,000 pesos. We tell you what the requirements are to apply for this job.

We recommend that you review these offers, as they are available for men and women who live in Mexico City. To apply you will have to enter several employment portals, since they are not published directly on the company portal.

They are very attractive positions. Photo: Special.

Job Requirements

Fiber Optic Installer Technician: To apply you will have to be in contact with Presea Consultancy in Business Quality, since it is in charge of managing the process. The company asks:

One year of verifiable cable installation experience

Knowledge of fiber optics

Drive standard vehicles and have a valid license

They will give you a salary of 12,000 pesos a month, legal benefits, a day of rest and travel expenses. Those interested can consult more details at this link.

Customer Service Assistant: This vacancy is looking for someone who has: Basic education, between 18 and 35 years old, as well as availability to work from Monday to Saturday. If you are selected you can have 6 thousand pesos a month, growth opportunities and free psychological therapies. For more details click here.

Fiber optic supervisor: Integra Technologies requires someone who has managed work teams in a telecommunications company, in addition to schedule availability, since there is no fixed one. If you are selected, you will be able to have legal benefits and a salary of 14 thousand pesos a month. If you want to apply, go to the following link.

