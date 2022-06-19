Mexico ‘dresses in black’ in unofficial social media design

Midtime Editorial

CDMX. / 06.18.2022 23:29:09





It looks spectacular! The hobby of Mexican team turned in favor of a unofficial design of a Tri shirt that emerged on social networks. The fans declared that, if that was the Tri uniform for Qatar 2022 they would buy it “without a doubt”.

Unofficial jersey design

Raul Orvananoscommentator for Fox Sports, shared through his Instagram account a interesting design for a t-shirt Mexico National Team. It is worth mentioning that no way this is the official jerseyhowever, Orvañanos himself described it as “majestic”.

The commenter even mentioned in his post that it “could be a variant” of the Tri for the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, previous reports had indicated that the characteristic green color I would dress again Mexican team in the World Cup.

The details of the shirt are very reminiscent of that uniform used by the national team in the France World Cup 1998 with the “Lose the Aztec Sun” as the main banner. To that they add details in gold on the shield of Mexican teamthe brand that wears it, on the neck, shoulders and sleeves of the shirt.