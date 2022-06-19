From Tatar to Greek Cypriot: “This attitude of the Greek Cypriot side is buffoonery and inhumanity”

The President of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus (RTCN), Ersin Tatar, reacted to the participation of Lazarus Mavroswhose name was on the Greek passport used by the head of the PKK separatist terrorist organizationbefore being captured, in a military exercise that took place in the Greek Cypriot administration (abbreviated in Turkish, GKRY).

In his speech at an inauguration in the Girne region, Tatar stated that although the Greek Cypriot side talks about peace and neighborly relations, there is still discontent and immoral activities against Turkey there.

“In addition to the participation of the priests in the exercise on the Greek Cypriot side, we saw a person (Greek journalist Lazaros Mavros), whose name was on the false passport given to (PKK leader) Abdullah Öcalan holding a gun during a military maneuver. It is interesting that the administration granted Öcalan a Greek Cypriot passport, he uses this figure (Mavros) now in an exercise. It is really impossible to understand,” he said.

The Turkish Cypriot president branded this attitude of the Greek Cypriot side as “buffoonery” and “inhumane” and said that Greece has also taken some steps against Turkey in the Aegean islands, which are against international agreements.

“Greece believes that it will besiege Anatolia by extending its actions there (Aegean islands) to the eastern Mediterranean, but such a thing will never happen. The Turkish nation will never allow it. We are following a process based on law and international agreements with Turkey,” he said.

Tatar noted that the TRCN will take a deserving place in the world and hoped that its economic prosperity would increase in the future.