Environmental contingency: recommendations for exercising

The environmental contingency It happens when we reach levels of contamination that are too high for people’s health, especially children and the elderly. This can be as a result of human activity or natural disasters, such as fires. When this happens, it is important to take immediate and sometimes extreme measures to reduce the rates of pollutants in the environment and maintain a level of emissions, for example, that does not jeopardize the people’s healthor at least not to do it in an extreme way.

For this reason, when faced with concentration levels of ozone or suspended particles that put the Health of the population, the competent institutions declare the environmental contingency and the measures that must be taken into account before it.

Among the measures that environmental contingency includes once this is declared by the authorities of a place, there is the reduction in car use (that is why it is advisable to use the bicycle more in the city) and the prohibition of certain activities such as making bonfires, burning garbage or burning tires etc But in addition to this, some recommendations are added so that people take care of their health during a environmental contingency, These include avoiding extreme exercise.

However, we understand that for many people, exercising regularly is a fundamental part of their routine and that moments like environmental contingency they can be really disappointing in what they mean for our ability to stay in shape. For that, it is important to mention that, even if under the alert of environmental contingency you want do exerciseit is very important that you do it with caution and care specific to this context, because as you well know, it is normally suggested not to do exercise when the air quality is very poor.

Avoid outdoor activities Shutterstock

Prefer indoors over outdoors

Something essential to exercise during the environmental contingency is that this should be practiced indoors and not outdoors, it is even better to do it with closed windows than open ones. This is because exposure to high levels of pollution during physical exertion can cause respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, especially in people who are sensitive to it. The good news is that after the pandemic we have become experts in exercise routines from home.

Use enough sunscreen

If you decide to go outside or even indoors, remember to use sunscreen to protect your skin from the damage of the sun’s rays.

Hydrate more than usual

When there is environmental contingency We must keep our body well hydrated all the time, because part of the effects of high levels of pollutants in the environment is to dehydrate us. So if on top of that do you exercise, imagine the amount of water and hydration drinks that your body needs to recover. Help him not to make too much effort in that regard.

Take advantage of the mask

Since we’ve been wearing a mask for so long, consider leaving it on while you exercise if there is environmental contingency, so you will breathe fewer toxic particles for your lungs and cardiovascular system in general. Remember that at do exercise it is better to use face masks designed for this that improve the passage of air.

Reduce the intensity of your routine

The toxic substances of environmental pollution They make the body feel more fatigued than normal. Learn to listen to your body and don’t push it to its limits. Yes there are contingency, it is better to reduce the intensity of your routine so that you do not make too demanding efforts if you are fatigued. For example, if you usually do four sets of exercise, test how you feel with just two. The results will be good in any way, because remember that in sports the important thing is perseverance.