Elena Santarelli’s one-piece swimsuit on Instagram is chic

For summer 2022, one-piece swimsuits are back, also capable of adding a touch of class to the look at the seaside. Speaking of which Cosmos has selected some trends and must-haves, but the inspiration to wear them also comes from celebs. From the series Summertime, for example there is the red one piece with floral pattern worn by Coco Rebecca. Gigi Hadid also offers inspiration, creating a city outfit, wearing the black costume with low-waist trousers and pumps. Then comes the turn of Elena Santarelli who on the beach shows off a simple model to always carry in your suitcase.

Summer fashion 2022: Elena Santarelli’s one-piece swimsuit is chic

Often it is simplicity itself that rewards combinations, and on the beach the key words are essentiality and comfort. The one-piece model proposed by the host on the Tyrrhenian coast responds to the diktat: in a dark burgundy palette, Elena Santarelli’s one-piece swimsuit is minimal and elegant.

The cut of the presenter’s swimwear model is classic with a deep leg and a round neckline and thin straps. This model would also be perfect to wear as a leotard with a mini or long soft skirt. Last inevitable touch for this summer-inspired outfit: a pair of large black sunglasses. The one-piece swimsuit worn by Elena Santarelli is the perfect ally for an “Italian Saturday 💋 # fregene #seaside #italy”, as she comments in her post by the sea.

