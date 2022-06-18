Thor: Love and Thunder breaks a record before its release and becomes the first MCU movie with partial nudity

The next MCU movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, broke a record before its release. We tell you the reason In this note!

The next movie of Phase 4 of the MCU is Thor: Love And Thunderfourth installment of the films centered on the character of Chris Hemsworth. And before its premiere in just a few weeks, it already broke a pretty interesting record. This was confirmed after the official classification of the film came out.

In the page FilmRatings.com, in charge of putting age classification to the films and series that are about to be released, clarifies that Thor4, like all movies Marvel, it’s PG-13. But what changes with this movie is the reasons why it was chosen to be PG-13. According to the description, Thor: Love and Thunder have “intense sequences of sci-fi and action violence, language, some suggestive material and partial nudity”.

It may be that elements such as intense violence and action are already something common in the movies of the universe of the MCU. But the most striking thing is the partial nudity, something never before seen in a film of the MCU. And thanks to this, Thor: Love and Thunder officially breaks a record and becomes the first film of the MCU in having nudity

Since we don’t really know what he means by partial nudity, we can at least say that from what we saw in the trailer that one of the scenes, or perhaps the only one, where we will see partial nudity is that of Zeus taking off her clothes Thor with his powers. In the trailer, the scene has a kind of censorship on the front of the body of Hemsworth, but many fans say that scene will not be censored when it hits theaters. But this is somewhat unlikely since if the classification clarifies that it has partial nudity it means that we will not see any full nudity.

Thor: Love and Thunder introduces us once again to Hemsworth As the God of Thunder. After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Thor He decides to embark on a journey to connect with himself and discover what he really wants to do with his life. On this journey, he must face Cap the God Butcherinterpreted by Christian bale. This villain wants to destroy all the deities that exist in the universe, including Thor.

In addition to Hemsworth, in Thor: Love and Thunder we will see again characters like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and, the most anticipated return by fans of the franchise, to Jane FosterNatalie Portman. Jane she has a new look as she is not the same scientist we met. Now she is the bearer of a mjolnir and is better known as mighty thor. Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in Argentine cinemas on July 7th. While you wait for the film to arrive, you can watch the latest series of MCU in Disney Plus and enjoy the premiere of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness this June 22.

