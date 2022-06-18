the gossip of the millennium, disaster for Soleri? – Free Daily





The break between Shakira And Gerard Pique is now in the public domain for some time and arch-confirmed: goodbye after twelve years together and two daughters, Milan and Sasha. The end of the relationship was confirmed with a short press release, which obviously did not explain the real reasons for the crash (even if there have been many, very many rumors about betrayals).





In detail, Piquè would have had an affair with a 20-year-old waitress, although according to others the Barcelona player and the singer they made up an open pair. In short, the little mystery still remains about the real reasons for the breakup. These days, Shakira and Piquè are looking for an agreement that protects their children, 9 and 6 years old.

But now, to sprinkle further pepper on the story, here it comes Dagospia, which accounts for a gossip that, if confirmed, would be that of the summer. Maybe of the century: it looks like Shakira has “aimed” Damiano David, the Maneskin frontman. But not only that, there was also a meeting between the two: it took place at Cannes Film Festival, so much so that Shakira has also published on her Instagram profile a shot that portrays them together. According to what she writes Dagospia, the singer would very much like mister Maneskin, in short, she would find him very sensual. And who knows what she thinks Giorgia SoleriDamiano’s partner.





Damiano Davide and Giorgia Soleri, in fact, have been a couple for about three years. A very solid bond. The Maneskin frontman also has always supported Giorgia in her battle against endometriosis and vulvodynialittle-known diseases from which she is afflicted and that Soleri herself is telling on social media, in a battle with noble aims.