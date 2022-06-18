Minecraft will get 5 Lightyear movie DLC missions

The new film Lightyear, a creation of Disney and Pixar, is already in theaters, and among its novelties we tell you that it also came to Minecraft this week, this is thanks to a new DLC that is available in the construction game market, this DLC includes missions that guide players through Buzz Lightyear’s story, as well as vehicles and character skins that will be familiar to them after seeing the new movie.

If you are interested, we tell you that it is already available for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition of the game, although it is not currently available on all platforms Bedrock is found on.

In this DLC, a total of five story missions are included in this DLC of Lightyear which is now available on the Minecraft Marketplace for players, costs 1,340 Minecraft Coins, according to the listing, which will cost you a maximum of $9.99 dollars (approximately $203.19 Mexican pesos), of course, if you don’t have any coins. of Minecraft right now and you need to complete with money, we share a little of what it is about:

“In the Lightyear DLC, you can play through Buzz’s origin story and help him navigate an alien planet after an unfortunate crash landing”Said a preview of Lightyear’s new crossover. “You can play through five missions as this Academy-trained hero, which includes a hostile jungle, swamp and mine, as well as various alien settlements.”

“Throughout each mission, you must navigate the terrain while fighting enemies and various bosses using various gadgets. Between missions, you can fly different planes and must avoid obstacles to reach your next objective safely”. In addition to that content, Mojang said that the new Lightyear DLC also comes with a Lightyear-themed Character Creator item that players will find in their inventories.

Now, while this Lightyear DLC is only available in the Bedrock Edition of Minecraft, it is not available on the Nintendo Switch, Mojang attributed this issue “to a recent battle with Emperor Zurg” but provided no real reason for the DLC’s absence. . However, the post said that Lightyear DLC is coming to the Nintendo Switch platform soon, so those on that platform will be getting their Lightyear crossover before too long.