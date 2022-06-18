Medicine is one of the oldest practices in the history of mankind, but it was in ancient Greece that healing techniques underwent a fundamental change. Medicine went from being a cluster of practices and beliefs based on nature and superstition, to a rational activity. Thanks to the influences of Hippocrates, doctors began to seek an explanation for diseases, to find a diagnosis and decipher the most appropriate treatment. But, how were the doctors in ancient Greece?

How were the doctors in ancient Greece according to Homer?

In ancient Greece, medicine was not refined, much less sophisticated. In the epic poems of Homer, The Iliad and The Odyssey, it can be seen that medical practices in the archaic period (between the 8th and 5th centuries BC) were intermingled with religious rites and superstitions.

For the Greeks, much of the diseases had a divine origin, as a kind of punishment sent by the Gods. Such ills were dealt with by priest-doctors, who celebrated magical rites, invoking some divinity, for therapeutic purposes. They also resorted to other remedies such as catharsis, music, dance and astrology.

However, they also believed that diseases were a consequence of nature itself, as was the case with the wounds and trauma suffered by soldiers in war, and the ailments that arose from the influence of the environment.

In fact, in The Iliad reference is made to those who, according to Homer, were the first two Greek doctors: Polydirius and Macaon, sons of the god of medicine Asclepius (in Latin Aesculapius). Both were considered noble heroes for putting their healing knowledge and surgical knowledge into practice in the army of King Agamemnon.

Greek physicians and the influence of Hippocrates

From the 5th century BC. c. medicine, as it was practiced then, began to evolve to a more empirical and rational as a consequence of the sociopolitical changes that took place in Greece. They consolidated the birth of the polis or city and gave rise to an economy based on trade and craft production.

Over time, reasoning took the place of myths and scientific development began to manifest itself in all areas, including medicine. However, the figure that marks the “scientific” and “technical” stage of Greek medicine with his teaching and his writings is that of Hippocrates.

He is credited with the origin of the Hippocratic Corpus, a collection of medical texts that gather and examine, with a rational perspective, relevant data on diseases and various medical aspects: anatomy, physiology, gynecology, pathology, epidemiology and surgery.

In these treatises, emphasis is placed on the observation of the sick and their ailments., and more attention is paid to diet and regimen, that is, to what is known as preventive medicine. The idea that diseases are the consequence of an imbalance between four substances: bile, phlegm, blood and water is also exposed.

According to Hippocrates, doctors had to appear healthy, present “good color” and “be robust”. In the same way, he had to take care of his attire and his behavior, since, for him, doctors should be as ethical and moral as possible.

Many were the doctors who circulated in archaic Greece to treat, mainly, the ills of soldiers and powerful people.