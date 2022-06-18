Hamilton is clear: “This car is very bad”

“This car is very bad.” Five words that Lewis Hamilton verbalized without knowing that the television cameras were already recording him. The problems of the seven-time champion and Mercedes continue and it does not seem that Canada will be different.



Hamilton tested a new flat bottom on the Mercedes W13 yesterday, but it didn’t work out. He finished Friday in a very discreet thirteenth position, 1.2 seconds off the best time of the day. And his verbal and body language couldn’t be clearer.



At the end of the session, he visited the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve playpen to be interviewed by British television Sky Sports. And moments before beginning his intervention, he pronounced out loud five words that sum it all up: “This car is very bad.”

“Nothing we do in this car seems to work. We have tried different settings with George and myself to see if it could work and I want to see how it has gone, but for me it has been a disaster,” he said, already looking at the camera.

“It’s like the car is getting worse.”

The seven-time world champion already assumes that this season is insurmountable.

“We will keep working, but it is what it is. I think this is the car for this year, so we have to work hard to create a better car for next season.” Lewis has a valid contract for the next World Cup.

“It’s not the Montreal that I know or have experienced throughout my career. It’s the worst I’ve ever felt with any car here. Hopefully we can work and make some changes tonight, but it’s the fundamentals of the car and it’s going to be tough.” ..

George Russell posted the seventh fastest time yesterday, although he was four tenths behind Sebastian Vettel’s Aston Martin and three behind Fernando Alonso’s Alpine.

