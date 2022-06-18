Candidate for president of Emelec seeks Hugo Sánchez as coach

Hugo Sánchez is in talks to return to the benches, since Emelec has made him a proposal

A candidate for the presidency of the team Emelec from Ecuador seeks to give the bump of the year in his country. The partner of the Ecuadorian team entered into a dialogue with the Mexican coach Hugo Sanchez to be the next strategist of the Guayaquil team.

So far no agreement has been closed, but talks are being held that could reach a good conclusion.

Sources close to the operation between both parties assured ESPN that the talks are “proceeding”, but the analyst has not yet given his yes to the proposal that is for two years; however, people close to Hugo He assured that although the first offer was rejected, he does not see it far from being made.

Part of the interest Emelec by Hugo It is because one of the candidates (José Auad) for the presidency of the team seeks to arrive with a contract in hand signed by the Mexican international, which he considers could give him the presidency of the institution; however, they did not want to reveal the name for reasons of confidentiality and for the operation to come to a successful conclusion.

Hugo Sánchez has not yet given the definitive yes to the offer for two years that he has from Emelec. ESPN

Emelec It is one of the most important teams in Ecuador. It was founded in Guayaquil on April 28, 1929 as Club Sport Emelec. Play at the George Capwell Stadium with a capacity of 40,000 fans. It adds 14 titles in its showcases and the group is nicknamed “El Bombillo”, also “Los Azules” “Los Millonarios” or the “Blue Ballet”.

Soccer players such as Iván Hurtado, Augusto Poroso, Ángel Mena, Miller Bolaños, Ariel Graziani, known in Mexican football, have played in its ranks. It is expected that in the coming days there will be more news about this rapprochement, but so far there is no agreement.