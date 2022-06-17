Zendaya denies she is pregnant after being the victim of a joke on TikTok

Zendaya is pregnant. This is the news that has circulated in the last few hours creating many problems for the actress of Euphoriasuddenly overwhelmed with many messages of good wishes for her first pregnancy.

It all started when on TikTok a short video appeared, then went viral, created by a fan of the couple where a fake ultrasound was shown, contained in a fake post, in which the star of Spiderman announced to be pregnant. The clip was immediately trending on social media but left fans a little perplexed Zendaya which, after a brief check on his profile Instagramthey found no trace of the message announcing to wait for a son.

The news then began to be beaten by the main news sites, soon reaching the ear of Zendayarushed up immediately Instagram to deny the gossip that was seeing her become the protagonist of the scoop of summer 2022.

“You see, this is why I stay away from TwitterWrote the star of Dunes, soon protagonist of the sequel of the film where he will act once again together with his friend Timothée Chalamet. “Every week things are invented for no reason,” Zendaya added, referring to the many fake news circulated about him in recent months. “Anyway, now let’s get back to filming Challengers», The star concluded today on the set of the new film by Luca Guadagnino.

Zendaya and Holland first sparked rumors of a hypothetical flirtation in 2017, after filming ended on Spider-Man: Homecoming, on the set of which the two actors not only met but also fell in love. Despite the constant rumors, the formalization of the bond took place only in July 2021, when Page Six posted the first photo of a kiss between Tom Holland and Zendaya. Shortly thereafter, the formalization, when they appeared together on the red carpet as a couple.

From that moment on, the two actors began to share their love story with fans from time to time as well as on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. Spider-Manto which the star of Euphoria he dedicated a very sweet post Instagram.

