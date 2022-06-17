Why did people start eating Egyptian mummies? The disturbing European history of eating corpses as medicine | Science and Ecology | D.W.

As long as they have good health, there are those who are willing to try everything. Nothing new considering that many practices are still carried out today without scientific support in search of physical well-being.

From the use of rhino horn bits or powder for medicinal and aphrodisiac purposes, to shark cartilage to cure cancer, humans have a long history of searching for elixirs or wonder remedies.

This was the case with “mummy medicine”, practiced by many doctors from the Middle Ages to the 19th century to treat various ailments. Eating mummies, ground up and dyed human remains, was believed to be the cure for everything from bubonic plague to headaches.

Europeans became obsessively fond of Egyptian mummies. In the photo, mummies of priests, Gizeh Museum, Egypt.

Medicinal substance Mumia

The history of the practice, which may seem lurid to us today, dates back to the 12th century, in a world without antibiotics, when tomb raiders seeking loot unwrapped Egyptian mummies in the hope of finding jewelry or other valuables .

They noticed a black substance on the bodies, which they assumed was bitumen from the Red Sea. And that had the potential to be just as lucrative. Hence European apothecaries, eager to use the bitumen derived from the mummies, gave birth to a product that came to be known as Mumia; the “drug” became established for centuries as a medicinal substance consumed by both rich and poor.

Wooden apothecary box with the inscription “MUMIÆ”.

The Mumia was used to treat a variety of ailments. According to the magazine DiscoverTopically, they applied it to eyes with cataracts or to skin with lesions. Mixed with wine, it was supposedly good for coughs and shortness of breath. Mixed with vinegar, it calmed lumbar pain. A mixture of mint, myrrh and bitumen was used to relieve quartan fever (a type of malaria). And when added to plaster, medicine made from the remains of mummies brought from Egyptian tombs helped heal wounds and broken bones.

Natural bitumen collected on the shore of the Dead Sea.

High demand for mummies and forgery

However, not everyone was convinced. As explained by Professor Marcus Harmes, from the University of Southern Queensland, Australia, in an article published in The Conversation, Guy de la Fontaine, physician to the King of Navarre, was one of those who doubted that the mummy was a useful medicine.

In addition to doubting medicine made from mummies, de la Fontaine, on a visit to Egypt in 1564, saw forged mummies made from dead peasants in Alexandria, cut open and filled with bitumen.

The forgeries observed by the doctor thus illustrate, according to Harmes, how the supply of real Egyptian mummies could not meet the constant demands for meat from the dead.

To meet the demand, according to Discoversome resorted to working with desiccated corpses in the sands of North Africa, while others, to the mummies of the Guanche people of the Canary Islands.

Mummies exposed outside a tomb at Thebes in 1860.

royalty ate royalty

On the other hand, some doctors even believed that the best medicine did not come from old and dry mummies, but from fresh flesh and blood, so they experimented with the bodies of recently executed prisoners, according to reports. The Smithsonian Magazine.

This new and more gruesome practice convinced even the noblest, including England’s King Charles II, who took medicine from human skulls after suffering a stroke.

According to Harmes, for the royal and social elite, eating mummies seemed like medicine appropriate for royalty, since doctors claimed that the mummy was made of pharaohs. Royalty ate royalty.

Apothecary’s vessel (albarelo) from the 18th century with the inscription (MUMIA) in the German Pharmacy Museum in Heidelberg.

Medical cannibalism taboo

The practice finally began to decline in Europe in the 18th century, as medicine moved away from medical cannibalism.

According to Discover, this was largely fueled by European missionaries and settlers who used cannibalism to justify occupying foreign lands. The fact that Europeans ate meat and drank blood for half a millennium was conveniently forgotten, becoming taboo.

Mummies at Victorian private parties

However, the fascination with mummies did not cease. In the 19th century, Egyptian corpses, no longer consumed to cure disease, became a source of entertainment by being “unwrapped” at Victorian private parties, where people flocked and were thrilled to see the bandages unfold. of a royal mummy. Seeing the dried meat and bones, the audience drank and applauded.

As the 20th century began, unwrapping parties also became less common, largely due to the sudden death in 1923 of Lord Carnarvon, sponsor of Tutankhamun’s expedition; although it was from natural causes, the death was soon attributed to a new superstition that came to be known as “the mummy’s curse”.

Standing on the steps leading to the door of Tutankhamun’s tomb are (from left to right) Lady Evelyn Herbert, her father Lord Carnarvon, Mr. Howard Carter, and Mr. B. Callender (Carter’s chief assistant). (1922)

Despite the fact that today they are not consumed or displayed at parties for entertainment – ​​no serious archaeologist would unwrap a mummy and no doctor would suggest eating one – mummies continue to generate great passion around the world. Although not all directed with purely historical or scientific purposes. On the black market, according to Harmes, the contraband of antiquities – including mummies – is valued at around 3,000 million dollars.

Centuries may have passed, but “mummies are still for sale, they are still being exploited and they are still a commodity,” Professor Harmes concludes.

