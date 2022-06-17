Vince McMahon officially leaves the WWE presidency due to an extramarital scandal

After 42 uninterrupted years as WWE CEO Vince McMahon He resigned from his position after it was revealed that he had paid an employee not to reveal an extramarital affair.

It may interest you: Daughter of WWE legend ventures into OnlyFans to pay medical debts

This Friday through a statement the WWE announced that Stephanie McMahon the post of president, while the company investigates recent allegations about his father.

“I have pledged my full cooperation with the Special Committee’s investigation. and I will do my best to support the investigation. I also agreed to accept the findings and the result of the investigationwhatever,” Vince said in a statement.

Until the conclusion of the investigation into recent allegations, I am honored to assume the role of interim Chairwoman & CEO. i love @WWE and all it continues to do to entertain billions around the world. https://t.co/E2MushpoSG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 17, 2022

“I love this company and am committed to working with the Independent Directors to strengthen our culture and our Company; it is extremely important to me that we have a safe and collaborative workplace. I am committed to doing everything in my power to help the Special Committee to complete its work, including bringing together the cooperation of the entire company to help complete the investigation and implement its findings,” Stephanie said in the statement.

You can check: Get the latest Mega Millions tickets now and get MXN 5.6 billion this Friday!

What is the Vince McMahon scandal in WWE?

Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

US media recently reported that Vince McMahon and the director of talent, John Laurinaitis, are accused of having had relations with an employee and have paid millions for their silence. The company would be investigating the diversion of at least $3 million dollars.

However, since April an investigation into the inside the company about this diversion of funds. Although everything had been handled internally, The Wall Street Journal received anonymous reports of this event, so everything came to light.

Vince McMahon will appear tonight on WWE SmackDown

Minutes later after the announcement of his resignation as WWE president, it was reported that Vince McMahon will appear tonight on the Friday Night SmackDown show. which will be broadcast live on the American channel FOX. In a very brief message, the company has implied that the now ex-CEO of WWE will open the show.

The most read of Publimetro: Charlotte Flair and Andrade ‘the Idol’ got married