The review of Halftime, the Netflix documentary on Jennifer Lopez :: Blog on Today









Popstar, actress, activist, stylist, model, creative, entrepreneur, mother. There are many words with which Jennifer Lopez, the world star who today debuts on Netflix with her documentary, could be introduced Halftime. Premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Halftime presents itself as an unprecedented behind-the-scenes overview of Jennifer Lopez’s life when the icon returns to being a woman, taking off her sumptuous clothes, taking off her stage makeup and gathering her hair into a simple “messy bun”.





The beauty of this documentary is that it focuses on the story of Jennifer Lopez as a person and artist and not a woman at the center of flirting, gossip and marriages gone wrong. Halftime it does not fall into the trap of excessive romanticism or fiction. In Halftime there is only J.Lo, there is all her stubbornness, her mental strength, her childhood dreams, her relationship with her children, her exhausting workouts that give her a body that everyone envies her, her hard work behind each performance and that “Latin” strength of mind that has always led her to stand out in the world of music, cinema and TV.





The documentary focuses particularly on the path that led Jennifer to the construction of her Halftime Show at last year’s Super Bowl and tells how this incredible performance that the singer shared with Shakira was born, developed and completed. . Furthermore, we focus on the lack of an Oscar nomination which was a moment of disappointment for the artist who, from an actor’s point of view, has often been underestimated.





Amid some controversy about a Hatlftime Show split between two artists, the idea of ​​involving her daughter and other children in the show and her wanting to send a strong message in defense of diversity and inclusion, Jennifer Lopez shows herself as a woman who does not he lets himself be bent by society but takes advantage of his privileged position to try to change, in his own small way, the world in a better place.





Beyond the gossip, beyond the countless flirtations, this woman has dominated and continues to dominate the world of entertainment on a global level, not surprisingly. Behind there is a lot of work, a lot of constancy, perseverance and, above all, a lot of self-awareness built up over the years between disappointments, wrong choices and doors taken in the face. But the Latin spirit, the desire to emerge and be heard have always dominated the soul of Jenny from the Block who, at the past fifty years, is aware of what she is, of her strength, of her potential, without the fear of judgment of others, continues to put his face on it with courage, rebellion and even a pinch of madness.





And seeing her from the outside, as spectators, makes us want to be, in our small way, just like her.





Rating: 7



























