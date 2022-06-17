Luuk de Jong signed with Toluca but announced that he does not want to come to Liga MX

Luuk de Jong had given the “yes” to the project of the Red Devils of Toluca, a bombshell for Liga MX in the Apertura 2022.

“DE JONG SAYS YES TO TOLUCA. The Devils already have their “9″. The Dutchman Luuk de Jong will arrive in hell to support Nacho Ambriz’s project, heading to AP2022. The Mexican team breaking the transfer market”, he pointed out @BlancaRios_7reporter for Fox Sports.

However, the story took a 180-degree turn; that is, according to the journalist David Medrano, Luuk “will not come to Toluca. The player has already informed the choriceros that he will not come to Mexico. The problem is that Toluca has a contract signed by Sevilla and the player himself, ”the communicator shared on his Twitter account.

De Jong will not come to Toluca, the player has already informed the Choriceros that he will not come to Mexico. The problem is that Toluca has a contract signed by Sevilla and the player himself. – David Medrano Felix (@medranoazteca) June 17, 2022

In past days, Of Jong gave green light to his representatives and to the board of Seville to negotiate his signing with the Red Devils.

After being on loan to Barcelona Last season, De Jong did not enter the plans of the culé team and neither did Nervión, which is why De Jong sought an exit from the Spanish team and considered Liga MX as destination.

Even his own Francis Suinaga, Executive President of Toluca, confirmed the rapprochement with the attacker who played on loan in Barcelona:

“We are in talks with Sevilla. At the moment we don’t have anything concrete, but we do have preliminary talks.”

There were seven goals and one assist in 29 games with Barcelona, ​​during his loan period.

The Dutch striker ends his contract in June 30, 2023 with Sevilla of Spain.

