Leonardo and the farewell to PSG ‘Bringing Messi was not enough’ – Football

Leonardo at PSG now represents the past. But for the former Brazilian player and coach, who arrived in Paris in 2019 to take over the sporting direction of the French La Liga club, the dismissal to make way for the Portuguese Luis Campos is still to be processed. A decision that came without even the publication of an official statement. “Strange? No. But I find it a bit pathetic to say goodbye only with a ‘thank you very much, goodbye’ – said Leonardo in a long exclusive interview with the French newspaper ‘L’Équipe’ -. It was not important, it is also part of the my way of being. There was emotion on the day of my arrival, as there is now for goodbye. I leave with zero bitterness, thank you for having had this opportunity “.

The never hidden goal of the Parisian club and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi’s Qatari leadership was the victory of the Champions League. Under the leadership of Leonardo this title never arrived. But looking back, the former Milan star and manager feels he hasn’t failed. “We could have done better – underlined the Brazilian -. This year we could have scored more in the Champions League. But if I look back over my years at PSG, I see that I am leaving with a Champions League final, several national titles and the purchase. by Lionel Messi “. Right on the market hit, with the arrival of the Pulce, Leonardo has no doubts, because “at the beginning it seemed unexpected, then the only transfer of his career became a reality. A unique player, who comes immediately after Pelé and Diego Armando Maradona “.

Leonardo then denied that his farewell is linked to the renewal of Kylian Mbappé with PSG. “No, it has nothing to do with it – underlined the Brazilian. They didn’t tell me that my farewell was a condition for Kylian’s renewal. What is certain is that having kept a player of this level, French and Parisian, is a good for both club and Ligue 1. “

Leonardo himself does not deny that the turning point of his season was the daring elimination in the second round suffered in the Champions League against Real Madrid. “We were favorites, the expectations were enormous. In the summer everyone was happy because three young talents arrived like Achraf Hakimi, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Nuno Mendes, but also stars like Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Messi himself. Then you come out in the round of 16. Champions and you hear that ‘everything sucks’ “. A quiet farewell, but not a serene one, for the Brazilian, who is now looking forward to his next assignment.