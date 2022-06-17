Cosmetics brand Revlon filed for bankruptcy

The news about the bankruptcy of Revlon shakes up the beauty industry today.

The multinational of cosmetics requested this measure in the Federal Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York and filed for Chapter 11 protection against bankruptcydue to crippling debt amounts, input supply problems, and rising costs.

The company’s debt amount as of March 31 was $3.31 billion, according to Forbes.

The company of beauty products who started his business selling nail polish, said he expects to receive $575 million in loans to maintain his day-to-day operations.



Photo: Instagram @Revlon

One of the reasons related to this situation is the strong competition from beauty marks emerging internet sales or celebrity endorsement like kyliecosmeticsby Kylie Jenner, or FENTY BEAUTYby Rihanna, both personalities that are included in the lists of millionaires in the world.

Revlon was founded ninety years ago at the time of the Great Depression, specifically in 1923, by brothers Charles and Joseph Revson and Charles Lachman. They began with the creation of nail polishes and later included the manufacture of other makeup products such as lipsticks.

The company is backed by billionaire Ron Perelman’s MacAndrews & Forbes, and his daughter, Debra Perelman, has been its CEO since 2018.

