Checo and all Red Bull celebrate! Charles Leclerc and Ferrari would be penalized at the Canadian GP

The last weekend, Red Bull again took a big difference from Ferrari in the constructors’ and drivers’ championship after they achieved 1-2 with Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez at the Baku Grand Prix. On the other hand, at the Red Bull he begins to celebrate because Charles Leclerc will need a great classification next Saturday because everything would indicate that he would make the third change in his power unit and would be sanctioned on the starting grid.

What happened last Sunday was catastrophic for the Italian team because in less than half of the race it lost its two cars. First it was Carlos Sainz who abandoned due to a hydraulic problem, while the Monegasque driver had a failure in one of his turbos so, for the second time in a row, he had to abandon the race as in the Barcelona Grand Prix.

On the other hand, last week it was reported that Red Bull was already putting the performance of the F1-75 on the ropes, so Ferrari said to change the power unit of Charles Leclerc’s car for the third time and in this way was on the verge of a penalty. However, after what happened in Baku, Mattia Binotti’s team would have decided to change the Monaco rider’s power unit for the fourth time, as reported by Giuliano Duchessa.

In this way, Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez would have a great advantage at the start of the race since the Monegasque will have a 10-position penalty on the starting grid, so he will need to get pole position to start eleventh place at the Canadian Grand Prix. It should be remembered that for the Ferrari driver this would not be complicated at all since throughout the 2022 season he achieved six of the eight pole positions and the last four were his.

The FIA ​​will address the problem of porpoising

After several complaints from Formula 1 drivers, the FIA ​​reported that they will address the problem that porpoising has generated for this season. “Following the eighth round of this year’s FIA Formula One World Championship, during which the phenomenon of aerodynamic oscillations was again visible (poising) of the new generation of F1 cars, and its effect during and after the race on the physical condition of the drivers, the FIA, as the governing body of the sport, has decided that, in the interests of safety, it is necessary to intervene to require to the teams that make the necessary adjustments to reduce or eliminate this phenomenon”, he communicated.