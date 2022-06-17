Ariadna Ayala opens Family Medicine Clinic in Atlixco

In an unprecedented act, the municipal president of Atlixco, Ariadne Ayala and the director of the Institute of Security and Social Services of the Workers in the Service of the Powers of the State of Puebla (ISSTEP), Miguel Angel Garcia Martinez they signed a Incorporation Agreement for the provision of the system of Social Security and inaugurated a Family Medicine Clinic in order to strengthen the social welfare of the workers of the City hallas well as rights holders.

In her speech, the mayor pointed out that thanks to this agreement the public servers who wish to join, for the first time will have social Security through a serious and prestigious institution, which will provide services such as: preventive medicine, general medicine, maternity, job risks, benefits that may be extended to more members of their families, in addition, workers may have access to pensions, posthumous payments, credits and child instances.

Similarly, he highlighted that the clinic will toast from this day basic medical services for the entire population of the municipality that is affiliated with this service, “Here we are fulfilling our mission of Serving to Transform, doing social justice for the working base and the other rights holders, so that they have the dignified conditions they deserve”asserted Ariadne Ayala.

For its part, Miguel Angel Garcia MartinezCEO of ISSTEP highlighted that through this agreementand the workers They will be able to count on several first-world benefits such as kidney, cornea, stem cell and musculoskeletal tissue transplants, treatment for various types of cancer, as well as heart and gastroenterology surgeries, to name a few.

Likewise, the state official reported that the program: “ISSSTEP near you”carry specialty consultations Y administrative transactions to all regions and will reach Atlixco to benefit the beneficiaries.