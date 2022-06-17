and it is immediately holiday mode

Enter vacation mode while still at work in the city. A carefree dive into the summer wardrobe can give you a breath of fresh air with garments that taste like summer but with an urban attitude. The catwalks suggest focusing on sarong-like maxi skirts and crop tops that mention the beloved bikini to be worn at all hours of the day, and above all at miles away from the beach. The temptation to dress in the city as at the sea assails us: Art Dealer, the super contemporary and made in Italy brand founded in 2016 by Carolina Cerutti, has chosen the pareo skirts in shaded silk even for the new bridal capsule made of silk jacquard vintage white 90s.

FRESHNESS

Whether it is to get married or more simply for an aperitif at sunset, no fear of lightening the classic skirt: knotted at the side, with a deep slit, a straight or slightly gathered cut, mini or midi length. Choose it in extremely fresh linen, with cheeky flounces or in Vichy checkered in the Jacquemus style. In the parade presented on the beach in Hawaii, references to summer and water sports multiply, including wetsuits and skirts knotted on the side in the manner of a sarong: the silhouette is pencil, tapered, opened by a vertiginous slit.

OPTIMISM

There is little fabric but a lot of fantasy to dress the summer wardrobe with optimism, which at Etro marries optical and floral Paisley patterns. Energizing colors dye the sarong skirts worn over dresses or combined with shirts with a masculine attitude. From Very Versace the reinterpretation of the summer skirt closed not by a knot but by safety pins. Projected as we are towards the sea, there is no mention of covering up too much: the new La Grotta Azzurra collection by Emilio Pucci signed by the creative director Camille Miceli takes the fold of foulard miniskirts printed in a geometric pattern, with pinwheels, marble, iris, dahlia or fish. The imaginative journey leads to Capri, where the Florentine maison opened its first store in 1951, giving away, today as yesterday, glimpses of Dolce Vita.