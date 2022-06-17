A challenge to enter the Medicine career, students say – El Sol de Parral

A challenge to enter the medical career, was considered by Dulce Luna Portillo, a young student who took the entrance exam at the Autonomous University of Chihuahua; She considered that the medical career is a profession to which she wants to dedicate herself, since she has a taste for health, in addition to the economic rewards that the profession has.

It was 8:00 in the morning of June 17, 2022, there is no date that does not arrive or deadline that is not met, in this way hundreds of young people presented their Exani III Ceneval exam.

The 18-year-old girl, Dulce Luna Portillo, a graduate of the Industrial Technological Baccalaureate and Services Center (CBTis) indicated that given the great demand for entering health sector careers, getting a place in these careers becomes a challenge .

According to the data provided by the Uach, 66 percent of the applicants to enter the Parral Campus demand careers related to the health sector, a total of 554 applicants to the six degrees offered, of which 221 chose Medicine and 146 Nursing and Nutrition.

Hesitating before the exam can change everything

In this sense, the young woman assured that a point, an answer or a minute of delivery before the exam can mean reaching a space or “staying out of the career you were looking for”, she mentioned.

She indicated that she is seeking to enter a medical career, since she has an inclination with social service and hospitals, since her practices presented in high school were done in a hospital.

He explained that each of the faculties had an organization, they received the applicants with the proper preventive measures, they took the temperature and applied antibacterial gel in each of the accesses.