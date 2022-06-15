The Russian Kim Kardashian, Anastasiya Kvitko, shows off her curves with a minidress and stockings

Anastasiya Kvitko, who is considered the Russian Kim Kardashian, is proving that she is perhaps the most desired model in her country. Currently, the 27-year-old has more than 12 million followers on Instagram who are on the lookout for a new publication. to delight the pupil and express how much they are fascinated by their body.

That’s what happened a few hours ago, when the influencer shared a couple of photos to wish her fans a good day. on postcards, The blonde appears showing off her voluptuous curves in a black minidress that highlighted her tempting legs and “bustyness”” seductive.

“Good morning ☀️ Outfit @fashionnova”, reads at the bottom of the content that has been appreciated with thousands of likes and all kinds of compliments.

Just a few days ago, Anastasiya Kvitko had already fallen in love with the users of the famous social network through a video where she appears walking towards a terrace, dressed in heels, sunglasses, mini skirt, and a top that she wore without a bra to generate a greater visual impact among the virtual community that follows it.

