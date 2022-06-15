Jennifer Lopez: the wedding dress for the wedding with Ben Affleck (and the previous three)

Of the marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, without knowing anything, we actually already know everything.

The couple, engaged and about to get married more than twenty years ago, this time made it to crown the dream of love and did it in great secrecy, asking guests and organizers to sign a confidentiality pact . Which means that the exclusive on the wedding has been sold to a prestigious American magazine, the only one authorized to publish the images of the ceremony.

For the rest, of the wedding of the year, which suddenly overshadows the wedding of Britney Spears, despite the guest Madonna, we already know a lot.

At 52, Jennifer Lopez is marrying Ben Affleck, who is three years younger, and she is more radiant than ever. Together they have five children: the two twins born from her marriage to Marc Anthony, and the three children that Ben had with Jennifer Gartner.

Jennifer has already chosen the wedding dress three times in her life: for the wedding with Ojani Noa a very shaped dress, pure white with embroidered fabric.







The second time, with Chris Judd, she chose a lace dress, with her hair pulled back and a veil.







Finally, for the wedding with Marc Anthony, she opted for an ivory bustier dress, and a half veil that left the fringe hairstyle uncovered.







What will the dress chosen for the wedding with Ben be? Probably Italian, given the intimate and affectionate relationship of the pop star with many of our most famous designers, starting with Dolce & Gabbana and Donatella Versace, who have often curated her looks, as last summer, when Jennifer on vacation in Italy showed off a series of dream vacationers look.

In the months leading up to the wedding, Jennifer Lopez, whose physical form tells her happiness better than many words, confided a lot: first of all the reason that, many years ago, led them to break up in 2004.

In the end of the previous relationship between the two, external influences, malevolence, judgments about “Jenny from the block” (as the artist called himself in his first world hit) and the young white actor played a role. But now, the two have learned their lesson well.

“I don’t think we would have been back together if we had thought that. We believe that what we have found is much more important and the way we protect it and the way we live our lives – what to share, what not to share – is balance. that we have now, the benefit of the experience and wisdom we have gained over the years, ”said Jennifer.

And while we were wondering if a recycled relationship could work, here comes the engagement ring: a huge, beautiful diamond, valued between 5 and 10 million dollars. And above all green. Green like the legendary Versace Jungle Dress, worn by JLo, forced Google to invent image search. Because people were looking for all the photos of Jennifer wrapped in that wonderful printed foliage.







Something very intimate was also leaked about the wedding, namely the alleged prenuptial agreement that would regulate even the intimate relationships of the couple. It is said that there is a clause on sex, and that JLo would have claims about it, but we are confident that everything will go smoothly without impositions.